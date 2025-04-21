“Gonna be a fun fight” - Zebaztian Kadestam expects an all-out spectacle against fellow brawler Isi Fitikefu in Bangkok

Zebaztian Kadestam is more than ready to bring his brand of violence to Bangkok.

The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion will face off against the dangerous Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam said he expects nothing but pure brute force from Fitikefu when they step between the ropes inside one of the most hallowed grounds in martial arts.

Zebaztian Kadestam said:

"I think it’s gonna be back and forth, and I think it’s gonna be a fun fight.”

Kadestam is one of the most feared brawlers on the planet, with all seven of his wins in ONE Championship coming by way of terrifying knockout.

'The Bandit' is also on a solid run of form with three straight knockout wins against Valmir Da Silva, Iuri Lapicus, and Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic.

Kadestam's stunning victory over Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10 also bolstered his case for a shot at his old throne, which Christian Lee now occupies.

Fitikefu, meanwhile, is coming off two straight wins over Da Silva and the surging Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

Known for their aggressive styles, a finish is inevitable when these two maulers meet inside the squared circle in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 31, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Isi Fitikefu lauds Zebaztian Kadestam ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

They may be throwing absolute bombs at each other at ONE Fight Night 31, but Isi Fitikefu couldn't help but admire what Zebaztian Kadestam has done inside the Circle.

Zebaztian is an absolute force once he dons the four-ounce gloves, and his power was on full display when he reigned as the ONE welterweight MMA world champion from 2018 to 2019.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fitikefu lauded Kadestam's pedigree and finishing power inside the cage.

"Like, it gives you butterflies in your stomach because you know you’re gonna get the best. And when the test is higher, then you rise to the occasion as well.”

