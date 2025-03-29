Christian Lee using his experience to mold younger bro Adrian into a better version of himself: “Surpass everything that I did”

Christian Lee hopes to see his little brother, Adrian Lee, surpass everything he's accomplished in his mixed martial arts career.

Thus far, the 19-year-old phenom is off to a hell of a start, scoring a trio of highlight-reel submissions in his first three appearances with the promotion—his most recent coming at ONE 172 in Japan.

Lee landed his quickest victory yet, tapping out Takeharu Ogawa in just 63 seconds inside the Saitama Super Arena.

In Lee's corner, every step of the way has been his big brother, Christian Lee, who just happens to be one of the most prolific finishers in ONE Championship history.

Appearing at the ONE 172 pre-show, the elder Lee hopes to impart all of his knowledge to his younger brother, helping him to become the absolute best yet of the legendary Lee family:

"Throughout my career, I learned a lot, so I’m just trying to pass it down to Adrian, and my goal as his coach is to see him surpass everything that I did and have his own legacy. But I definitely see this guy going way past the accomplishments I’ve had."

Adrian Lee aims to become the greatest of all time

Adrian Lee also shares his brother's dream, hoping to one day capture multiple world titles and establish himself as the undisputed GOAT of combat sports. During a conversation with SCMP MMA, he said:

"My goal in the sport is to be the greatest ever. I have really high aspirations, and I plan on taking multiple belts, and, you know, see where that takes me".

What comes next for Adrian Lee remains to be seen, but after three spectacular appearances, it's clear that 'The Phenom' is on an early path to fame, fortune, and becoming one of the best professional fighters mixed martial arts has ever seen.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

