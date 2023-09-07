‘Excited’ Xiong Jing Nan prepared for war against Wondergirl: “I am a person who likes a challenge”

‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is thrilled to step onto the ONE Championship stage for a match that has all the makings of turning into an instant classic.

The ONE strawweight MMA world champion meets ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak in a special rules striking contest inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

Having dominated her division, the Evolve MMA athlete is keen to test herself in this first-of-its-kind meeting under the promotional banner. And with a background in boxing, ‘The Panda’ is eager to leave her mark at ONE Fight Night 14.

In an interview with ONE Championship, China’s first MMA world champion explained why she’s feeling an enormous amount of excitement going into this bout versus ‘Wondergirl".

Xiong Jing Nan said:

“I was very excited when I received this offer. I am a person who likes a challenge, and I cannot wait to show a different side of my skill set.”

Both athletes will bring their own unique approach to this contest. The Singapore-based athlete has years of experience in the sweet science, which she has put to good use throughout her dominant run in MMA at ONE.

Jaroonsak, a two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion has participated in some barnburners from a very young age, and she’s carried that hellish form into the circle with a pair of knockout wins.

As such, global fans can expect a high-octane and thrilling affair to unfold when Xiong Jing Nan meets Wondergirl in this intriguing showdown.

