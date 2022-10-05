“I raised my hand way before they announced the results” - Xiong Jing Nan never doubted her win over Angela Lee

Xiong Jing Nan knew that she was the undisputed ONE women’s strawweight world champion, and no amount of backlash would make her think otherwise.

The Chinese superstar retained her strap against arch-rival Angela Lee in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III this past weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Although she took the unanimous decision win, that ruling did not sit well with some of those in attendance and many the mixed martial arts community as well.

Some expressed their displeasure with the result, including Lee herself. The reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion believes she did enough to win the fight, an echo of what others were saying after Xiong was crowned the winner.

Xiong, however, doesn’t care what the naysayers say. During her post-fight press conference, Xiong Jing Nan said:

“You can see that I raised my hand way before they announced the results. Like I said before, I don’t care if people have a different opinion on whoever won the fight. I am dedicating this fight to the people who love me and support me.”

Xiong and Lee fought an intense back-and-forth in what could be the greatest women’s fight in ONE Championship history. The two world champions were relentless in their pursuit, but it was ‘The Panda’ whom the judges saw as the better fighter on the night.

The strawweight queen landed at will and managed to scrap with Lee despite the Singaporean-American’s grappling attempts.

While it was a trilogy bout, the latest match between Xiong and Lee hasn’t settled things one bit. Xiong, who’s now ahead 2-1 in the head-to-head, can still challenge Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight gold and probably finish their beef once and for all.

Xiong Jing Nan wants another shot at Lee

Despite her lead in the head-to-head matchup, Xiong Jing Nan doesn’t plan on stopping her pursuit of Angela Lee.

Following the announcement of her win, which a chorus of jeers showered, Xiong said in her post-fight interview that she’s willing to fight Lee another time.

Xiong Jing Nan also thanked Lee for the fight she gave during the trilogy.

“Only my team and I know what I had to go through to prepare for this fight. Again, the audience here has a different opinion, but look, I’m always prepared. I’m ready for another fight with Angela Lee, whether it’s kickboxing, or it’s MMA. Let’s go. I want to also thank Angela Lee. Thank you for this spectacular match. I really enjoyed fighting this evolved, better version of you.”

