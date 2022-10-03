ONE Championship shares backstage footage of Angela Lee following loss to Xiong Jing Nan

Angela Lee was visibly upset after her second attempt at becoming a two-division world champion again went for naught.

In the aftermath of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend, the Singaporean-American superstar found herself on the short end of a unanimous decision loss at the hands of ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Once the final verdict was announced, Lee was an image of heartbreak and despair. After all, she believes she did enough to win that incredibly close rubber match against her heated rival. But once Lee got out of the circle and had Ava Marie in her arms, all those worries seemed to fade away.

As seen in a clip shared by ONE Championship on Instagram, the women’s atomweight queen was surrounded by her strong support system backstage. This included her mother Jewelz Lee, her husband Bruno Pucci, and of course, her adorable one-year-old daughter.

Angela Lee, who was all bruised up from that five-round war, still exited the Singapore Indoor Stadium with her head held high. Little Ava cheered her up and even playfully threw a mean left hook just like her mom.

Here’s the touching moment:

Going down 2-1 to Xiong, especially in the manner she did, was no doubt a tough pill to swallow for Angela Lee.

While ‘The Panda’ almost came close to finishing her in the opening round, the United MMA and Evolve MMA standout felt like she took control of the fight, particularly in the championship rounds.

To be fair, Angela Lee certainly found her second wind as the fight progressed and was getting the better of the exchanges in rounds four and five. However, the Chinese superstar clearly fared better in the first round and was lighting her up on the feet in the first 15 minutes of the fight.

One thing’s for sure, this epic rivalry is far from over.

Angela Lee calls for a clearer scoring system after loss to Xiong

ONE Championship employs the Global Mixed Martial Arts Ruleset for its MMA bouts, which judges the fight as a whole rather than the usual 10-point must system per round.

Shortly after her loss, Angela Lee took to social media to request for improvements to be made to the current scoring system in place. The 26-year-old wrote:

“This fight was a war but I know that under any ruleset of any organization, that I won that fight. I would like to call on ONE Championship to see if they would be open for a clarification and improvement of their ruleset. I love the global ruleset that ONE abides by however, I do believe that it leaves the judging too vague and often leads to very questionable decisions.”

She continued:

“I think that the ten-point must system that is used in North America is clearer but also, fighters can end up just playing to win rounds.I would like to see our global ruleset being applied and judged, round by round and then tallyed up as a whole.I think that as fighters we give our all and sacrifice so much... The only thing we ask is that if the fight does go the distance, we be given a fair decision.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far