Exciting welterweight who once lost to Nassourdine Imavov claims he revealed how to beat Israel Adesanya on Joe Rogan's show: "His chin is available"

UFC welterweight fighter Joaquin Buckley recently expressed his thoughts on Israel Adesanya's defeat at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov. Buckley posted a video of himself pointing out weaknesses in Adesanya's game during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast in the past.

Adesanya headlined UFC Saudi Arabia in a middleweight bout against Imavov. The fight night event took place this past weekend at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The former champion's dreams of getting back into the title contention were crushed after suffering a second-round knockout defeat, his third loss in a row.

Adesanya's loss has elicited reactions from many, including Joaquin Buckley, who faced Imavov previously at UFC Fight Night 209 and suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Trending

Buckley took to X and shared a clip of him on episode #132 of the JRE MMA Show, where 'New Mansa' outlined the strategy to defeating 'The Last Stylebender', saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Izzy is able to be finished in certain positions that he put himself in because there’s a lot of things that he does. Because of his reach, he leans back a lot to try to counter away from punches. But if you can find that angle and you can see the holes open in there because his body is there, his chin is available, you can find that punch.”

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

Expand Tweet

As for Buckley, he is on a six-fight win streak after moving down to welterweight at UFC Vegas 73, where the American secured a second-round knockout win against Andre Fialho.

In his most recent octagon outing at UFC Tampa last year, the 30-year-old defeated former interim champion Colby Covington via TKO in the third round, after the cageside doctor determined Covington was unfit to continue.

Israel Adesanya's coach says they made one error in Nassourdine Imavov fight at UFC Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya looked good in the first round of his fight against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. However, Imavov caught him with a right hand in the second round, dropping the former champion to the canvas, and after some ground and pound attacks, referee Marc Goddard stepped in to end the bout.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Adesanya's coach Mike Angove discussed the 35-year-old's loss, saying:

''The name of the game, particularly in small gloves, you can't make mistakes. We made a mistake. Nassourdine, I would say, with his team recognized when we made that mistake and they jumped on it...Izzy got poked in the eye, there was a break, Izzy didn't want to take the break, in doing that he didn't reset as you normally would."

Check out Mike Angove's comments below (0:59):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.