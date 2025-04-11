Exclusive: 23-1 boxer who once lost to Canelo Alvarez comments on Dana White's TKO league and Turki Alalshikh's influence in the sport

A former opponent of Canelo Alvarez recently offered his thoughts on Dana White’s official entry into the boxing world through a collaboration with Turki Alalshikh. Last month, the UFC CEO joined forces with Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, to launch a high-profile boxing league under the TKO umbrella.

The newly launched promotion seeks to introduce structure to the fragmented boxing landscape by implementing a streamlined developmental system designed to nurture rising talent on a global scale. A key aspect of the vision includes a potential shift toward a unified, UFC-style one-belt model.

During an exclusive interview with Dylan Bowker for Sportskeeda MMA, Edgar Berlanga weighed in on White’s boxing league and suggested that the initiative is likely to benefit budding fighters more than established names in the sport:

"I wouldn't fight on that. I mean, it's probably good for fighters that are coming up, that haven't got signed with any big promotions, or certain promoters don't want them, and they could probably have an opportunity now to showcase their skills on a platform like that."

‘The Chosen One’ also commended Alalshikh for investing significant resources and leveraging his influence to breathe new life into the boxing landscape:

"Turki's got the money — he's the big bag — and I feel like he just wants to shake up the boxing world and try to bring in something new... He's changing the game. I think he's putting the biggest fights together, making them happen, and now he's trying to move his promotion, Riyadh Season, into the United States. So it's dope that he's actually doing that."

Check out Edgar Berlanga's comments below (14:45):

Berlanga faced Alvarez for the unified super middleweight championship in September but was thoroughly outclassed in a unanimous decision defeat, the lone setback on his otherwise perfect 24-fight professional record.

Oscar De La Hoya critiques Dana White’s entry into boxing and questions the league’s direction

Oscar De La Hoya, no stranger to public disputes with Dana White, expressed doubt over the UFC CEO’s grasp of the boxing world and voiced confidence that the TKO league is unlikely to succeed.

‘Golden Boy’ recently took to social media to issue pointed criticism of White, mocking the MMA promoter and asserting that the newly launched boxing league lacks a coherent direction.

De La Hoya also took aim at the league’s reportedly leaked pay structure, contending that it falls well short of the earnings traditionally commanded by elite-level boxers.

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

