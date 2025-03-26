Exclusive: 28 years later, former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg reflects on calling infamous NHL brawl

Mike Goldberg recently reflected on calling the infamous NHL brawl between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche. He described what resulted in the brawl and the atmosphere in the arena for a memorable moment in the league's history.

Before calling fights in the UFC octagon, Goldberg was honing his craft as a hockey announcer for the Red Wings. At the time, Detroit had been embroiled in a rivalry with the Avalanche, which stemmed from their fiery NHL Western Conference final the previous season.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Goldberg reflected on the legendary brawl that has been labelled 'Fight Night at the Joe' and recalled the series of events that transpired on the ice. 'Goldie' mentioned that revenge was the primary reason and noted that being on the call was something he remembers as fondly as his UFC tenure:

"All of a sudden, [Igor] Larionov and [Peter] Forsberg collide. Next thing you know, 'D Mac' is getting his revenge. He absolutely pummels [Claude] Lemieux. He pulls him right to the spot of the boards where Lemieux had cross checked [Kris] Draper from behind and busted Draper's face. The Joe [Louis Arena] is going crazy and I'm calling it alone... One of the highlights of calling hockey. One of the greatest moments in my career because of the storyline. Not just simply the fight."

Check out Mike Goldberg's comments below:

Mike Goldberg called the infamous Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche brawl alone

Mike Goldberg also recalled that he was on call for the infamous Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche brawl alone.

During the aforementioned clip, Goldberg mentioned that his broadcast partner would interview players before returning upstairs to the broadcast area and was in the midst of that when the brawl began:

"The untold part of the story is back in that day, we were on Pass in Detroit. And Mickey Redmond, with about five minutes left in the period, would go downstairs. He would actually go into a room and interview players in between periods downstairs at the Joe [Louis Arena], then come back up. Well, that was still when Mick was a smoker, so Mick would always leave a little bit early."

Check out the full Sportskeeda MMA exclusive interview with Mike Goldberg below:

