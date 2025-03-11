Mike Goldberg recently opened up on a potential UFC Hall of Fame induction for his work in the promotion. The topic of a Hall of Fame induction has come up in recent years for Goldberg, especially considering his lengthy tenure with the MMA leader.

Goldberg was the voice of the UFC for 19 years, most of which were spent alongside Joe Rogan, and he built great relationships with many fighters in that time. He was on the call for some of the biggest moments in the promotion's history, including Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season one finale and Conor McGregor's knockout win over Jose Aldo.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Goldberg mentioned that he would be thrilled to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, but the relationships he has built have been equally as rewarding, which was evident on the GFL Draft broadcast:

"People always talk about Hall of Fame and stuff like that. You know, the jacket and everything, that'd be great. I know where my career has been. I'm excited about another chapter with mixed martial arts... But to me, you get a Hall of Fame of life. And for me, the Hall of Fame of life... Is that those friendships, that respect, that fun, that we've been on this path before attitude existed throughout the whole [GFL] draft."

Check out the full exclusive interview featuring Mike Goldberg's comments below:

Mike Goldberg expresses his excitement for GFL debut

Mike Goldberg also expressed his excitement for his upcoming GFL debut, where he will return to MMA commentary for the first time since his Bellator departure.

During the aforementioned interview, Goldberg mentioned that he is looking forward to calling fights featuring many familiar names again and continuing to entertain fans:

"I want to continue to entertain the fans and be with a family on the production and broadcast and organizational mode that I love. And a lot of our Bellator crew is going to be back and helping to produce shows, so [the GFL Draft] was just like a homecoming walk... And it just make me even more excited either see them as coaches, general managers or of course, to see them fight again" [7:18]

Check out the full GFL Draft featuring Mike Goldberg below:

