Exclusive: Alex Pereira's UFC fame is a story worth writing, but Anthony Smith is confident about solving the 'Poatan' puzzle 

Anthony Smith has spoken highly of the UFC light heavyweight champion and believes his story is worth writing about.

Alex Pereira's rise to the top has been nothing short of incredible. He was an alcoholic at a very young age because of peer pressure. To escape his addiction, he began taking kickboxing lessons. He then went on to become a two-weight-division Glory kickboxing champion.

Pereira made his MMA debut in 2015 and was signed by the UFC in 2021. In just seven fights in the promotion, 'Poatan' has already beaten four former champions and is the current UFC light heavyweight champion. Speaking about it during a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Anthony Smith had this to say:

"He's a great striker. He's a physical specimen. I think his mentality is what impresses me the most... He's competitive enough [on the ground] to be safe with a lot of guys. The man has got 7 UFC fights and beaten four champions... They're gonna write a story about him someday, for sure."

Smith also suggested that he has what it takes to beat Alex Pereira and stated:

"I am experienced and enough of a veteran to figure out ways to work around the problems that he brings... If Jan Blachowicz can take his back, I can take his back and finish him. If Jiri Prochazka can take him down, so can I."

Anthony Smith has a tough task this Saturday against Khalil Rountree Jr.

Anthony Smith and Khalil Rountree Jr. are scheduled to lock horns with each other at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez this Saturday. The two will feature in the co-main event of the evening in a light heavyweight showdown.

Smith has recovered from consecutive losses he suffered at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker by defeating Ryan Spann in August. On the flip side, Rountree Jr. is riding a four-fight winning streak. In his last four fights, he has beaten Modestas Bukauskas, Karl Roberson, Dustin Jacoby, and Chris Daukaus.

