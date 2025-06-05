Exclusive: Anthony Hernandez gets honest about fighting at The Apex for UFC Vegas 109 clash against Roman Dolidze

  • home icon
By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jun 05, 2025 05:31 GMT
Anthony Hernandez talks about fighting at the UFC Apex. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Anthony Hernandez recently opened up about headlining UFC Vegas 109 at the UFC Apex against. Hernandez expressed his dissatisfaction with competing in a closed setting without an audience.

Hernandez is set to face Roman Dolidze in a middleweight bout in the main event of UFC Vegas 109 on Aug. 9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Notably, the promotion began conducting events at the Apex facility during the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel and social gatherings were restricted. While the limitations have been lifted, the UFC has continued to hold fight night events at the Apex, prompting criticism from fans.

In a recent interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA Originals, Hernandez offered his thoughts on fighting at the Apex without the presence of spectators, saying:

''I mean yeah it sucks for sure cuz my like buddies and sh*t can't be there for this one but I mean a fight's a fight, at the end of the day as long as we're getting paid like we can all meet up after...So in front of the Apex, I don't give a fu*k, as long as we're getting paid.''
Check out Anthony Hernandez's comments below (1:14):

youtube-cover
Hernandez (14-2), who is placed at no. 9 in the middleweight ladder, will hope to improve his rankings with an impressive victory over Dolidze. The 31-year-old is cuurently on a seven fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win over Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle earlier this year. His last defeat came against Kevin Holland in 2020, where he suffered a knockout in the opening round.

When Anthony Hernandez voiced confidence in his chances against Dricus du Plessis

Anthony Hernandez and Dricus du Plessis were expected to face each other at UFC 273 in April 2022, however their bout didn't materialize.

Du Plessis went on to become the new middleweight kingpin, meanwhile Hernandez amassed an impressive fight streak. During the UFC Seattle media day, 'Fluffy' opened up about his failed bout with du Plessis, expressing optimism against the reigning champion.

''I like the fight with DDP. I was supposed to have that fight already. I said yes on like two weeks' notice or some sh*t. I believe I have the skills to beat the guy. It's crazy because I keep telling people, 'It looks like he's gassing,' but then the motherf*cker keeps coming forward. And he's awkward, so that throws people off. I definitely would like that fight''
Check out Anthony Hernandez's comments below (6:15):

youtube-cover
Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

