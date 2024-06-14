Exclusive: Bellator champion Jason Jackson discusses Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, says it's "dangerous"

Jason Jackson recently discussed the upcoming boxing clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and noted that he isn't a big fan of the age discrepancy. The former heavyweight boxing champion will be stepping into the ring and competing in his first professional bout since 2005.

'The Problem Child' vs. 'Iron' was originally scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20, but was postponed to Nov. 15 after the 57-year-old had an ulcer flare up. It will be a historic bout as it will be streamed live on Netflix as the streaming giant forays into live sports.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the reigning Bellator welterweight champion shared his thoughts on Paul vs. Tyson still going ahead. Jackson mentioned that he's a fan of 'Iron', but would have rather seen him compete against another opponent closer to his age instead of 'The Problem Child'. He said:

Trending

"I was hoping to see him fight against someone, you know, up there in age. Maybe like an old school boxer. Maybe Sugar Ray Leonard or something like that. You know, [Evander] Holyfield or something like that...But going against a Jake Paul, it's kind of like dangerous, but you know, we all have to respect age...I'm not saying that Mike Tyson is still not capable but just age, you gotta respect it." [10:12 - 10:42]

Check out the full Sportskeeda MMA exclusive with Jason Jackson below:

Jason Jackson recounts meeting Mike Tyson during PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia

Jason Jackson recently recounted meeting Mike Tyson during the PFL vs. Bellator: Champion vs. Champion event in Saudi Arabia this past February.

'The A**-Kicking Machine' represented Bellator against the PFL's Ray Cooper III, with the winner being awarded a special championship and ring. During the aforementioned interview, Jackson mentioned that he met Tyson and had a great conversation as 'Iron' was in the SmartCage following his win. He said:

"That's a dream come true there [Tyson putting the title on me] because I always dreamed about meeting Mike Tyson one day. And to meet him inside of a cage, him raising my hand and he tells me he loves me, oh man, I was like a kid in a chocolate factory. Man, I swear, that was the best day of my life." [9:17 - 9:33]

Check out Mike Tyson at the PFL vs. Bellator: Champions vs. Champions event below:

Expand Tweet