Exclusive: Brandon Royval chasing a finish at UFC 255: "Brandon Moreno's going to be the guy to mess up my finish percentage"

On the back of an explosive win over Kai Kara France at UFC 253, Brandon Royval is now hoping to put a stop to Brandon Moreno's flyweight title aspirations. While speaking to Sportskeeda as part of the UFC 255 virtual media day, Royval discussed his quick rise in the UFC, a potential title shot, and much more.

Brandon Royval on his meteoric rise in the UFC

In the span of six months, Brandon Royval has cemented his place as a top flyweight contender and may be a few wins away from a potential shot at the title. Having beaten both Tim Elliott and Kai Kara France, Royval humbly suggested that his quick rise involves a lot of luck and right timing.

"I don't know, like I said, just general disbelief. Like when people say you're number six in the world, I'm like 'yeah, yeah, right'. Like, I don't know, it's just somewhat dumb luck too, I just feel like I've been in the right places at the right time too and it's all kind of worked out. And I feel like, I was probably like No. 7 like a couple of weeks back and I think someone got bumped down or whatever it is. So, a little bit (of it) feels like luck and just right timing and I don't know man, just trying to accept the reality of all what's going on."

Brandon Royval on what Brandon Moreno brings to the table as an opponent

Brandon Moreno himself has been on a rise in the UFC's flyweight division. Now ranked No. 2 in the standings, Moreno is more than capable of putting away his opponents, despite most of his fights ending via decision. This doesn't put off Royval though, he is excited about the fight against the unpredictable Moreno.

"He just brings everything, he's a well-rounded game, man, he's a really well-rounded opponent and as far as the matchup goes, man, what a banger of a fight. I don't like to say that because I just want it to be like one-sided and I don't wanna think of like going in there and getting Fight of the Night as like what I want to do but I feel like realistically, it's one of those fights that is probably gonna be Fight of the Night. And, I was trying to fight Brandon Moreno or get myself matched-up with him in the LFA and it's obviously like a lot less money, and I was willing to fight him for $4000. Like fighting him for this amount of money is no problem man and this opportunity is no problem, so I don't know man, I just feel like this is a fight that could possibly take a year off my life. You know what I'm saying? But it's definitely a banger of a fight and as a fan, I'm excited to go back and watch it but I don't know, as like someone that's going to be participating it's kind of like, it'll be wild for sure."

Brandon Royval on possibly challenging for the title after a win this weekend

While Brandon Royval isn't sure of a potential title shot after a win this weekend, he feels that he needs to add to his reputation before chasing the title. However, he certainly wouldn't mind a shot at the belt after UFC 255.

"I'm not really sure, I think an impressive win could be the difference between that or not. An impressive performance would be the difference between that or not. I don't know if that's necessarily the route. I've only been in the UFC for six months and I think if Brandon Moreno beats me, he gets the title shot next for sure. But I think I might need to earn my stripes a little bit more and kind of pave my path and make a little bit more of a name for myself before the title shot's in the future. But hopefully that'd be great right."

Brandon Royval on how he hopes to get the win at UFC 255

Two of Brandon Royval's fights have ended via submission in the UFC so far. Despite chasing the finish in his upcoming fight, Royval feels Moreno will be the fighter to mess up his finish record.

"I'm not sure. Brandon Moreno is not like an easy guy to finish, so I obviously want the finish and I'm obviously chasing the finish but definitely prepared to go 15 minutes in this one because I don't think he's going away anywhere. Not a guy that I can see tapping or he looks like he has a chin and a half on him. So, I don't know man, I definitely want the finish. I'm chasing the finish 100 percent of the time, no matter what happens but I feel Brandon Moreno's going to be the guy to mess up my finish percentage."