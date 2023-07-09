Exclusive: Charles Oliveira gives blunt one-word answer on Islam Makhachev rematch speculations

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has given a rather blunt reaction to speculations about his potential rematch against Islam Makhachev.

The two fought back in October last year when Makhachev won the vacant lightweight championship by beating Oliveira via submission. Since then, both fighters have fought one time. While the Dagestani squared off against Alexander Volkanovski and won via unanimous decision at UFC 284, 'do Bronx' defeated Beneil Dariush in emphatic fashion at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are slated to fight again later this year. Speaking about the same during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, the former UFC lightweight champion was asked if he would do anything different to train for the rematch against Makhachev.

Despite losing their initial clash by a first-round submission, Charles Oliveira does not feel like he needs to do anything different to train for Islam Makhachev. While giving a blunt one-word reaction, he said:

"No."

Catch the clip below (2:31):

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev won't happen at UFC 294

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the rematch between Oliveira and Makhachev to take place in October in Abu Dhabi. However, a recent report from combat sports journalist Aaron Bronsteter has revealed that the highly anticipated rematch won't happen at UFC 294.

Aaron Bronsteter recently took to Twitter and revealed that Oliveira will not be ready to fight Islam Makhachev in October. Instead, he hopes to lock horns with the Dagestani in November or December or even wait for the opportunity. The combat sports journalist said:

"Just spoke with Charles Oliveira who says that he will not be ready to face Islam Makhachev in October. He is hoping to face him in November or December and is willing to wait for the opportunity. He assured me that he will be champion again."

Check out Bronsteter's tweet below:

In response to Bronsteter's tweet, Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz provided confirmation that Makhachev will be participating in the upcoming UFC 294 event regardless of Oliveira's availability. He said:

"Islam will fight in Abu Dhabi."

Check out Abdelaziz's reply below:

