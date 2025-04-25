Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen shares definitive preview of Deiveson Figueiredo fight, confirms cornermen for UFC Iowa bout

Cory Sandhagen has a definitive purpose and sees a clear path to a title shot ahead of his next fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. Sandhagen, who is set to headline UFC Iowa on May 3, believes he's in his best shape and prime form ahead of the clash against Figueiredo.

Sandhagen confirmed in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch that Trevor Wittman, Carrington Banks, and Ryan Hall will corner him. The American fighter is coming off a loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in August 2024.

Previewing the fight in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sandhagen said:

“I do think that I have the abilities to finish Figgy, whether that be a knockout or a submission. I’m just really good right now. I’m really dialed in. I’m super focused on what I need to do. I think I know how to beat Figgy all the way around. Figgy definitely packs a punch, but outside that I don’t really see many paths to him winning. I think he’ll probably try to take me down and submit me and that’s a very difficult thing to do. I don’t think he’s going to have success with that or finishing me by KO.”

He added:

“I’m going to be looking for a finish the entire time. I want a knockout. I want a submission. I want to solidify me getting a title shot after this one... I’ve never been in a spot where they [the UFC] have no one else and it’s just me. So I think if I go out and whoop Figgy’s a*s, I could definitely put myself in that lucky spot.”

Check out Cory Sandhagen's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Cory Sandhagen reflects on close call losses and mistakes in previous bouts

Cory Sandhagen knows the sting of coming up just short, and he’s tired of it. After a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in August 2024, Sandhagen has spent months dissecting the details.

He admits to the frustration of forcing sequences rather than sticking to his usual methodical approach. Sandhagen believes a few better choices could’ve flipped the outcome against Nurmagomedov.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Fighting, Sandhagen said:

“I’m still kicking myself in the butt because when I watch that [fight against Nurmagomedov], because even thought it was scored four [rounds] to one or something like that, all of those rounds were really close. If I could have just done a couple of things differently, I would have won. That’s the story of mine. I’m really good at almost winning these fights, so I’ve got to figure out how to actually get these close rounds bagged. That’s what I’ve been working on.”

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (12:45):

