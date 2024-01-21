Fresh off his historic UFC 297 victory and middleweight title capture, Dricus du Plessis is turning his attention to supporting his fellow South African fighters.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, the newly crowned champion expressed his excitement for teammate Mark Hulme's recent win at Unified MMA 55.

Hulme, another rising star from the South African MMA scene, secured a unanimous decision victory over Zackery Powell in a three-round battle. While he didn't earn the finish, Du Plessis was impressed by Hulme's performance on short notice.

'Still knocks' said:

"I'm really happy for Mark Hulme, I honestly think he's the next guy to come in, you know. He didn't get a finish last night, but it was what, a 10-day notice fight for him? And he did what he had to do to win that fight, so I'm really happy for him. And, hopefully, he gets the opportunity soon."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (13:50):

Dana White shares his opinion on the outcome of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis title fight

While the judges saw Dricus du Plessis snatch the middleweight title from Sean Strickland at UFC 297, the debate rages on among fans and fighters. Now, UFC president Dana White has weighed in, revealing his own scorecard on the championship fight.

Speaking to the media after the event, the UFC CEO admitted his personal judgment, stating:

"I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round. Um, guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. You know, it was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds. I mean, the jab was f*****g beautiful. You don’t see jabs like that in MMA. And the jabs did what they’re supposed to do. Both of his [du Plessis] eyes were swollen shut."

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:43):