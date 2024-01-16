Exclusive: Dricus du Plessis talks why Conor McGregor is still the smartest fighter in the UFC

Dricus du Plessis has opened up on why he thinks Conor McGregor is still the smartest fighter in the UFC.

Having been out of action for over two years now, the MMA world is eagerly waiting to see McGregor return to the octagon. While his comeback was expected last year, it now appears as though he will take on Michael Chandler this summer.

Despite being out of action since July 2021, McGregor has managed to maintain his relevancy. 'The Notorious' is known for his outspoken nature and regularly takes on social media to share his views on both MMA and non-MMA-related news and developments.

This is a major reason why people still care about McGregor, and moreover, it's what makes him a "smart guy" as well, according to du Plessis. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the South African had this to say about the former two-division champion:

"I think Conor McGregor is super smart. You know, he's always on the trigger quickly, he always has something to say, he looks like a smart guy."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (14:30):

Dricus du Plessis on Sean Strickland trying to bite him during UFC 296 brawl

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland are set to lock horns this weekend at UFC 297. There's tons of anticipation surrounding the bout, considering the bad blood between the middleweight duo.

Strickland and du Plessis were involved in a brawl while in attendance at UFC 296 and had to be separated by security. It was later brought to light by Alexander Volkanovski's BJJ coach, Craig Jones, that the UFC middleweight champion tried to bite the South African fighter during the brawl as well.

Speaking about it during the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA du Plessis had this to say:

"I could feel something like that... I remember thinking, 'Did this guy try to bite me?' Because he was grabbing my head and pulling it down to the side, and I just shoved him to the floor, I guess that was the biting action. But no, I didn't have any marks. I think it was this [left] ear."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (4:40):