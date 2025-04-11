Exclusive: Edgar Berlanga eyes Canelo Alvarez’s former opponent next as he looks to work his way back to a world title

Canelo Alvarez is the current king of boxing, with fighters across weight divisions dreaming of securing a mega-fight against the super middleweight champion. Alvarez's most recent opponent, Edgar Berlanga suffered his first professional defeat when they clashed in September 2024.

With 'The Chosen One' no doubt eager to earn his way back to a rematch with Alvarez, he has turned his focus to Jaime Munguia.

Munguia faced Alvarez in May 2024, where he suffered the first loss of his professional career via unanimous decision. The 28-year-old, however, suffered another defeat in surprising fashion against Bruno Surace in December 2024.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Berlanga discussed his desire to fight Munguia, saying:

"One of the main guys we're eyeing right now is Jaime Munguia, who fights in about three weeks... We're looking at that right now. I think it would be a mega-fight if he wins on May 3rd... I'm thinking about going out there [to watch Munguia's fight]... Be there, watch him and cheer him on for the win, and to meet Turki [Alalshikh]." [0:50-1:42]

Berlanga also discussed his desire to face Alvarez again, saying:

"They're on my hitlist. That's the list that I want, I want Munguia. I want the Canelo rematch. I want [Jermall] Charlo and I want Caleb [Plant]." [2:20-2:32]

Check out Edgar Berlanga discuss facing Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia below:

Edgar Berlanga weighs in on Canelo Alvarez's potential Terence Crawford fight

Terence Crawford has pursued a mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez since 'Bud' knocked out Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023. Crawford was crowned the undisputed welterweight world champion after beating Spence Jr., becoming the first male boxer to achieve undisputed world champion status in two weight classes.

After Alvarez signed a deal with Turki Alalshikh, it was confirmed that there are plans to schedule a clash between the Mexican star and Crawford in September 2025.

Edgar Berlanga shared his thoughts on how the bout could unfold if it materializes. During the aforementioned interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Berlanga said:

"Crawford is undisputed, he's a great fighter. Canelo is a great fighter. But I just feel like there's weight classes for a reason. It's going to be tough. It's different when you step in there with Canelo. He's a stronger fighter. Crawford's not gonna knock that guy out." [22:30-22:57 in the aforementioned interview]

Check out Terence Crawford's comments on potentially facing Canelo Alvarez below:

