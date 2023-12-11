Exclusive: "Imagine being in the training room with him" - Anthony Pettis opens up on Tony Ferguson's ‘Hell Week’ with David Goggins

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis weighed in on Tony Ferguson's extreme training with David Goggins, an ex-United States Navy SEAL.

Goggins put Ferguson through 'Hell Week', a rigorous training regime that is undertaken by SEAL commandos. It lasts around five days and subjects people to extreme conditions, physical exertion, and sleep deprivation.

Anthony Pettis spoke to Sportskeeda MMA's Giancarlo Aulino in an exclusive interview and discussed Tony Ferguson's training alongside Goggins, praising his physicality:

“Well, I mean, he’s never been like, out of shape. Like, it was never the thing of him like, not coming into camp like, gassing out. I don’t think he’s ever gassed out even when I fought him, he was throwing numbers like crazy. I think it’s more of a mental thing for him, like, you know, being around a guy like Goggins, bro, like, come on."

Pettis added:

"I read his books and I do my cardio and I’m already inspired. So imagine like, being in the training room with him and then hearing that inspiration. So I think, whatever Tony needs to make himself go. I mean, he’s been doing it forever. He maybe just wanted a change of pace, a change of scenery, and, you know, another motivation in his corner.”

Check out his comments below [10:25]:

Anthony Pettis discusses bare-knuckle boxing, potential fight against 'monster' Mike Perry

Anthony Pettis has dabbled in professional boxing since his exit from the UFC, while under contract with the PFL. 'Showtime' is also set to make his Karate Combat debut at Karate Combat 43.

The former UFC champ discussed the new wave of bare-knuckle boxing that is being pioneered by Mike Perry in BKFC.

Anthony Pettis talked to MMA Fighting about the importance of legacy in his career and also speculated about a matchup against 'Platinum' Perry, who is undefeated in bare-knuckle boxing.

“I’m a prizefighter. Like, that’s barbaric, bro. That bare-knuckle stuff is a different level of fighting. I don’t wanna say it’s all about money. For me it’s about legacy, too. The fights I’m taking, even in boxing, like, Roy Jones Jr. is a legend, bro... What he’s done in boxing, he’s a legend. He’s cemented in boxing history. Mike Perry, what he’s doing in bare-knuckle, he’s brutal, he’s a monster, man. That’s a different level of barbaric fighting. I would have to have the negotiations... But right now I’m very focused on Karate Combat."