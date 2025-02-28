Exclusive: Jack Della Maddalena won't get away with this one glaring flaw in his fighting style against Belal Muhammad, says 34-year-old UFC veteran

A UFC veteran recently suggested that Jack Della Maddalena could struggle stylistically against Belal Muhammad in their upcoming fight. Della Maddalena is gearing up to challenge reigning welterweight champion Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Australian will be competing in his first title fight and has expressed confidence in his striking skills, believing he can potentially dethrone 'Remember the Name' with a decisive finish. However, Geoff Neal, who holds a victory over Muhammad, believes that facing the divisional champion will be a far tougher challenge than Della Maddalena anticipates.

During an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, 'Handz of Steel' expressed that Della Maddalena tends to fade as the fight progresses, which could allow Muhammad to ramp up the pressure and systematically break him down in the later rounds:

"I think Belal's got his number because I've seen Jack gas out. And what I mean is, he makes fights that he should be winning significantly harder. But he's not gonna be able to get away with that against Belal. I feel like Belal will smother him for five rounds."

Check out Geoff Neal's comments below (10:03):

Belal Muhammad issues warning to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 315 title fight

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Belal Muhammad weighed in on his first welterweight title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

'Remember the Name' acknowledged Della Maddalena’s unbeaten record in the octagon but warned that he is on an entirely different level than any opponent the Australian has faced so far:

"I’m never a guy to underestimate anybody. I like to overestimate my opponents. So for me, you’ve had 14 months; you better have gotten better. Like I said, there’s levels to this. I’m not Bassil Hafez. I’m not Gilbert Burns. When you get in the cage with me, you’re going to realize, ‘Dang, this is why he’s the champion. Why does everyone keep saying he’s not that good? He’s definitely the best in the world.’ I want to have him leave the cage with that reaction. For him, it’s going to be a rough night, a tough night."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (4:35):

Muhammad was originally slated to face Shavkat Rakhmonov next, but an injury forced 'Nomad' to withdraw, prompting the UFC to alter its plans. Consequently, the promotion promoted Della Maddalena to the title fight, pulling him from his originally scheduled main event against Leon Edwards at UFC London.

