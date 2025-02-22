  • home icon
  Belal Muhammad shuts down "basic" Jack Della Maddalena's chances of beating him and previews UFC 315 clash: "I train with the best striker in the UFC"

Belal Muhammad shuts down “basic” Jack Della Maddalena’s chances of beating him and previews UFC 315 clash: “I train with the best striker in the UFC"

By Liam Fresen
Modified Feb 22, 2025 10:35 GMT
Belal Muhammad (right) shares bold preview of how he matches up skill-for-skill with Jack Della Maddalena (left). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Belal Muhammad is scheduled to face Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 for the welterweight title. Undefeated in the UFC, the Australian title challenger holds seven wins inside the octagon, five coming via stoppage and two via decision. He most recently defeated former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 299, which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Della Maddalena is regarded as having some of the best boxing on the current UFC roster. However, the welterweight champion is confident that he holds a superior skillset to his opponent in every realm of mixed martial arts.

'Remember The Name' recently featured alongside UFC commentator Jon Anik, his brother Jason Anik, and former UFC title challenger Kenny Florian on the Anik & Florian Podcast. He was asked to discuss the UFC 315 title contender's best attributes, and Muhammad said this:

"If I'm being honest with you, I'm better everywhere... People are already coming out like, 'Oh, he's got hands! He's got hands!' But I think they just underestimate my hands and my striking. I just went against the best striker in the UFC, in Leon Edwards, so-called. I train with the best striker in the UFC, Ignacio Bahamondes. I train with Yair Rodriguez. Both of these guys, you've seen them spar, they're a different level."
He added:

"So when I have a guy that's basic, in Jack, it's just boxing. He has really good hands, he has good power. But he breaks a lot of these guys down because he hasn't fought anyone like me."

Watch Belal Muhammad discuss Jack Della Maddalena below (5:55):

youtube-cover
Belal Muhammad pokes fun at Leon Edwards while sharing first statement on UFC 315

Belal Muhammad's coach was quoted as saying he had "hands like Canel," a reference to world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez, while preparing for their title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

The comments were not taken seriously by the majority of the fanbase. But following Muhammad's dominant win over Edwards, he proved that his skillset was not to be trifled with.

With his upcoming title defense having been confirmed to be against Jack Della Maddalena, 'Remember The Name' took to X and wrote the following:

"Canelo hands are activated"

He added:

"Dang I stole Leon's belt and his opponent."

Check out Belal Muhammad's posts below:

Edwards was scheduled to face Della Maddalena at UFC London in March. However, following the Australian's inclusion at UFC 315, the former champion will now face Sean Brady.

