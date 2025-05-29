Exclusive: Ludovit Klein issues bold prediction for upcoming Mateusz Gamrot fight at UFC Vegas 107

Ludovit Klein shared prediction for his upcoming fight with Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 107. Klein was confident in his ability to secure a knockout victory against Gamrot.

Klein will make his octagon return in a lightweight bout against Gamrot in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 107 this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier this month, he spoke to James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA Originals and discussed his chances against the Polish fighter, saying:

''It will be a big challenge for me, hardest fight in my career but I like it, I'm ready...He's [Gamrot] a good wrestler, he has a good ground game but he is also good in striking...in my head I visualize winning on the KO, I will be the first guy to knockout Mateusz Gamrot.''

Check out Ludovit Klein's comments below (0:23):

Klein made his promotional debut against Shane Young at UFC 253 in 2020 and secured an opening round knockout victory. After his next two octagon outings didn't go according to plan, the 30-year-old bounced back and defeated Devonte Smith via split decision at UFC 272. 'Mr. Highlight' is currently on a four fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Paris last year.

During the recent media day, Klein addressed his feelings about facing a ranked opponent for the first time. He will be hoping to enter the lightweight rankings with a potential win over Gamrot.

''I've been waiting for a long time for an opponent in the top 15, and now I have an opponent from the top 10. It's a big thing for me and for my country. I'm ready to be there."

Check out Ludovit Klein's comments below (1:26):

Mateusz Gamrot previews his fight against Ludovit Klein

Mateusz Gamrot currently holds the seventh spot in the lightweight rankings. 'Gamer' was on a three fight win streak before losing to Dan Hooker via split decision at UFC 305 last year.

In the aforementioned UFC Vegas 107 media day, Gamrot spoke to reporters and vowed to put on a strong performance against Ludovit Klein, saying:

''I know the most important for the UFC is to put on good performances in the cage. It doesn't matter if it's against guys in the ranking or no ranking. If you finish this guy, your positions move up. This is my mindset and my career is a fantastic journey."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below (1:27):

