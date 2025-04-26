Exclusive: Mateusz Gamrot gets honest about Islam Makhachev's scope for success in the UFC welterweight division

Islam Makhachev was a topic of interest in Mateusz Gamrot's recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's James Lynch. It has long been the UFC lightweight champion's dream to become a simultaneous two-division champion, which is only possible if he moves up to welterweight.

However, stylistically, the welterweight division is a far more difficult division for Makhachev to conquer than lightweight. It has a higher density of elite wrestlers who won't be at a distinct physical disadvantage against him. So, when asked by Lynch about Makhachev's chances at welterweight, Gamrot said the following:

"So, for sure Islam have more big chance to fight in welterweight division than Ilia [Topuria] in lightweight division, because like I say, Islam is big normally. His weight is like guys from welterweight division, so he don't need to cut weight too much. So, his performance will be for sure good."

He also believes that Jack Della Maddalena, who he picked to dethrone Belal Muhammad as welterweight champion at UFC 315, would be an interesting stylistic matchup for Makhachev.

"I'm interested because we have upcoming fight, Belal [Muhammad] vs. [Jack Della] Maddalena. I think that Jack Della can beat Belal, and if he will fight with Islam, this is going to be great matchup because Maddalena is really good boxer, good ground game when he fought 'Durinho' [Gilbert Burns]."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's thoughts on Islam Makhachev's welterweight prospects (12:42):

Unfortunately for Makhachev, the UFC has not yet greenlit his plans to move up a division and challenge for the welterweight strap. Moreover, there is the current barrier that is Muhammad, with whom he is friends and training partners.

Belal Muhammad will not fight Islam Makhachev

While Islam Makhachev's dream is to fight for the welterweight title, he is in a complicated predicament with Belal Muhammad as champion. The pair are friends and training partners, and 'Remember the Name' recently claimed, in an interview with Submission Radio, that he would not fight Makhachev.

"I wouldn't fight him. Like I said, their team, they've done so much for me, they helped me so much that it wouldn't be worth it to fight those guys. There's just way too much respect and loyalty on my end."

Check out Belal Muhammad dismissing a fight with Islam Makhachev (9:17):

This isn't the first instance of Muhammad making it clear he won't fight Makhachev either. As things currently stand, the Dagestani star's only hope of fighting for welterweight gold is for Jack Della Maddalena to dethrone 'Remember the Name.'

