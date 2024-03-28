Exclusive: Maycee Barber slams Erin Blanchfield's "ignorant and uneducated" trash talk attempt, predicts Manon Fiorot fight

UFC flyweight Maycee Barber responded to fellow contender Erin Blanchfield and her recent comments.

Blanchfield had previously labeled Barber 'pathetic' and asserted that she was too scared to fight her. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Barber addressed Blanchfield's comments, claiming that Blanchfield only fought figthers after she had beaten them.

"Erin [Blanchfield] fought my leftovers. So Erin fought JJ Aldrich after I beat her. Erin fought Miranda Maverick after I beat her... JJ Aldrich, after I beat her... Erin doesn’t have the power that I have... For her to say that, I think it’s completely ignorant and uneducated."

Barber also clarified that the two had matched up as a replacement for her fight against Montana De La Rosa and that she did not pull out of their fight two years ago. She added that she was slated to fight De La Rosa, and the promotion was insistent on putting that fight back together, rather than a Blanchfield vs. Barber showdown. She said:

"I was scheduled to fight Montana De La Rosa and Montana got her ankle torn. And then I needed a replacement, so they offered me Erin and I said yes. And then, right after that, I tore my ankle. So then the fight to be remade was me against Montana and that’s what they wanted so that’s what happened."

Maycee Barber's prediction for Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

No.2 ranked Erin Blanchfield will take on No.3 ranked Manon Fiorot in the main event of this weekend's fight card, UFC on ESPN: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot.

Maycee Barber weighed in on the fight in the same interview and the different fighting styles of both contenders who are ranked just above her, and added that she believes that the fighter that is able to play to their strengths will come out on top. She said:

"Obviously it's striker [versus] grappler. Erin's a grappler and Manon has the striking. I could see it going to decision. I don't really think that either of them are very exciting fighters, in my opinion. If Manon can keep the distance... I don't think Erin has very good striking. It's a toss-up, if Manon can keep it on the feet, I think she can outstrike Erin and if Erin can get her down... Erin has great jiu-jitsu." (14:45)

Both Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot are on lengthy winning streaks, nine and 11 respectively, but there can only be one winner this weekend.