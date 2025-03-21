Exclusive: Michael Chandler's occasional lack of fight IQ could cost him Paddy Pimblett fight, predicts UFC lightweight

UFC lightweight contender Chase Hooper recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett fight. Hooper questioned Chandler's grappling skills and opined that the former Bellator lightweight champion often fought with the intention of entertaining rather than winning.

After his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 303 fell through due to the Irishman's toe injury, Chandler decided against waiting another year and was booked for a fight against Pimblett at UFC 314 next month.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Hooper shared his prediction for the Chandler-Pimblett fight and explained why he thought the Liverpudlian was more likely to win. He said:

"Honestly, I'm kinda torn between that one. I think Chandler should be able to win on the feet, but how little grappling he was doing against Oliveira, I feel like it showed how little he'd been focusing on it whereas Paddy's an excellent grappler. I just think the fight IQ is not there sometimes for Chandler, like, he fights more for the crowds than he does for winning the fight, which is why they keep him around."

He continued:

"I guess I'll give the edge to Paddy for overall well-roundedness... Chandler's so short he has to really work in there. I'll take Paddy on that one."

Catch Chase Hooper's comments below (8:23):

Michael Chandler issues a definitive prediction for Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC 314

Michael Chandler recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight against Paddy Pimblett and issued a bold prediction for the bout. 'Iron' also claimed that he's a tough opponent for Pimblett and that the Englishman hasn't faced a challenge as hard in the past.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Chandler issued a definitive preview of his co-main event fight against Pimblett at UFC 314 and said:

"I believe I'm going to put pressure on him. I believe he will know right away within the first exchange that he's not stepping into the octagon with Bobby Green [or] with Tony Ferguson... With some of these guys that he has fought. It's just a different level. I still believe, where I'm at, it's a bad matchup stylistically for him."

He continued:

"The first time he gets hit by one of the toughest punchers in the UFC lightweight division, which he has not faced yet, it's going to be a different feeling it's going to be a different speed, it's going to be a different ferocity that he hasn't felt before... the Paddy train stops in Miami."

