Exclusive: Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson wants Dana White and Co. to emulate the UFL model in the UFC: "Everybody eats and I love that"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has glowing praise for how the United Fight League (UFL) goes about their business. He described how much of a game changer it would be for Dana White-led UFC if they adopted some of these UFL practices.

Jackson prepares to helm Team Orange County against Henry Cejudo, who leads Team Scottsdale, with their two squads going head to head across multiple bouts at UFL 6 on May 2.

When touching upon the UFL business structure that was instantiated by Harrison Rogers, which includes health insurance and shares in the company for their fighters, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson said:

"It means a lot to me and a lot of other fighters. I wish that someone was doing this for me. Think about if UFC or Pride did this. Just give you a little bit. Think about if the UFC gave the fighters who risk their lives and then put them on the map and got them more popular, if they just gave them just a little bit of what Harrison has."

"I would have made, you know what I'm saying, twenty times more than what I made in the UFC just by owning a little bit of it. I understand that that's big company. I understand business, how that work and you don't want to give away everything. But the way Harrison is doing it, everybody eats and I love that."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's thoughts on the UFL's treatment of athletes below (11:18):

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson on the GFL cancellations

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was never offered a fighter contract with Global Fight League (GFL) but did offer up some thoughts on the promotion's pair of canceled shows towards the end of May.

The 46-year-old felt like GFL was copying UFL with similar aims of health insurance and increasing options for fighter benefits overall.

The loyalty Jackson has to UFL caused him to keep away from the GFL's radar, but in regards to those cards falling out, Jackson quipped:

"I'm always down for any of my comrades to making a living. It seems like they [GFL] had a lot of people on the card and stuff like that. But it seemed like they over exerted their finances or something. That's what it all seems like. It sounded good on paper but it costs a lot of money to do a show, you know what I'm saying? You can lose money real easy, real fast." (14:11 in the aforementioned video)

Check out Ariel Helwani's update regarding GFL cancellations:

