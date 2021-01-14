[Exclusive] Santiago Ponzinibbio plans on injuring Li Jingliang in his return fight: "26 months, I have to beat up somebody"

Santiago Ponzinibbio will be returning to the UFC for the first time since 2018. What promises to be an exciting fight against Li Jingliang will also prove a massive test for the Argentine Dagger himself.

In the lead-up to the fight, Sportskeeda had the pleasure of speaking to the returning Santiago Ponzinibbio. The welterweight sensation discussed a host of topics, including how he plans to take out his frustrations on his opponent this weekend.

Santiago Ponzinibbio reveals the challenges he faced in the lead-up to his first fight week since 2018

Despite his long absence from the action, Santiago Ponzinibbio feels the best he has ever felt and hasn't had any troubles in the lead-up to this fight weekend. After dealing with multiple diseases, Ponzinibbio is ready to show the world what he is truly made of.

"I'm so happy man. The most happy moment in my life, you know. After everything I passed, you see how quick you can change everything in this life. They give value for all the things, I'm more grateful for my health, more grateful for all the opportunities. Right now, I'm grateful to get back to have opportunity to be back to show my work."

Santiago Ponzinibbio on what he has to do to get back into the welterweight rankings

Due to his two-year absence from the octagon competition, Santiago Ponzinibbio was removed from the welterweight rankings. However, having finished some of the best fighters in the division, Ponzinibbio is determined to get himself back into the rankings once again.

"Maybe, maybe, I don't know. Let's see. When I finish this guy, I have eight victories in a row, that's good. Twice I knocked out the No. 8 in the world in two different main events, I want the tough guys always, guys in their prime. Mike Perry when I beat him, Gunnar Nelson, Neil Magny, I finish this guy, he won three in a row now. Always fighting with the tough guy, do my job good, this is the most important. I finish this guy and I show to the world that I'm ready. If I need to do one, two, third, four; I don't care how many fights I need to make to go to the belt, to get back to the rankings, doesn't matter, brother. I'm happy with the opportunity."

Santiago Ponzinibbio on how he will approach this fight

Having been out of action for 26 months, Santiago Ponzinibbio is determined to punish his opponent Li Jingliang. Gente Boa has claimed that someone needs to pay the price for his absence and that's what he intends on doing in his next fight.

"My friend, 26 months absence. I have to beat somebody. The big mistake he make is accept the fight with me. I gonna injure this guy and knock him out in the second round," Santiago Ponzinibbio concluded.