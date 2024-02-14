Exclusive: "Sharing some news" - Peter Murray teases major announcement following PFL vs. Bellator heavyweight main event

Peter Murray recently teased that a major announcement could be made following the PFL vs. Bellator heavyweight main event.

The highly anticipated PFL vs. Bellator event will be taking place in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 24 and will feature a number of champion vs. champion bouts as well as many of the top stars of each respective promotion. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the PFL CEO opened up about the event and shed light on the decision that went into which fight would headline the event.

Murray noted that there is a reason why PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira and Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will be serving as the main event. He hinted at an announcement that will reveal what awaits the winner following the bout. He said:

"The heavyweights [are] the way to go [for the main event]. We have Renan Ferreira from the PFL, obviously [Ryan] Bader top of the card. We're gonna deliver the fans the best fight on top of the card and we will be sharing some news following that fight and more to come on the next chapter for the fighter that wins that [main event] fight, you know, more details to follow." [5:03 - 5:27]

It's important to note that Francis Ngannou is believed to be making his promotional debut later this year, so it will be interesting to see whether the announcement is that he will be fighting the winner of the PFL vs. Bellator heavyweight main event.

Check out the full exclusive interview below:

Peter Murray excited about the possibilities with the PFL roster after Bellator acquisition

Peter Murray opened up about the recent acquisition of Bellator and noted that there are exciting possibilities for future bouts.

During the aforementioned interview, the PFL CEO spoke highly of the Bellator brand and expressed his excitement for both promotions coming together for what he hopes to be an annual champions vs. champions event. He said:

"[Bellator acquisition] Really puts the PFL in a position to have a roster that's second to none. We have some of the best fighters in the world, not only on the PFL side of the house, but on the Bellator side of the house. And so, we obviously announced our first pay-per-view event...pay-per-view Super Fights division, and how we're going to bring those two worlds together." [0:48 - 1:11]

Expand Tweet