Two potential title eliminators added to Bellator Champions Series Belfast card

It appears as though there could be a lot at stake at the upcoming Bellator Champions Series Belfast card, as the promotion recently announced the addition of two bouts that could potentially be title eliminators.

The event is scheduled to take place on March 22 and will officially usher in a new era as it will mark the promotion's first event under the PFL banner. The promotion uploaded a photo of the card and officially revealed the latest additions to the card.

No. 3 ranked Bellator featherweight Jeremy Kennedy will travel to enemy territory as he clashes with James Gallagher. The Canadian has been on a tear and was believed to be next in line for a title shot, but reigning champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire opted to pursue other bouts, such as challenging Sergio Pettis for an opportunity at a third title last year.

'The Strabanimal', on the other hand, most recently bounced back from his loss to current bantamweight champion Patchy Mix by earning a split decision win over James Gonzalez. The win resulted in him continuing at 145 pounds, and a win over Kennedy could possibly earn him a title shot.

In addition, a middleweight bout between Fabian Edwards and Aaron Jeffery was also added to the event and could possibly be a title eliminator. Edwards is coming off his knockout loss to middleweight champion Johnny Eblen and could earn a rematch should he defeat the Canadian in decisive fashion.

Jeffery is coming off an impressive bounce-back performance that saw him earn a unanimous decision win over Dalton Rosta. He handed the talented middleweight his first career loss and set his sights on challenging Eblen for the middleweight championship.

It will be interesting to see how soon the winners will earn their title shots, as the Bellator Champions Series has been confirmed to host eight one-off events in 2024.

Who is headlining the Bellator Champions Series Belfast event?

The upcoming Bellator Champions Series Belfast event is shaping up to be an exciting night of fights that will certainly have the fans engaged as a hometown fighter will be competing in the main event.

Belfast native Karl Moore will fight former TUF winner Corey Anderson in the main event for the vacant light heavyweight championship. Moore has surged up the rankings as he has remained unbeaten since joining the promotion in 2019 and picked up wins over the likes of Karl Albrektsson and Alex Polizzi.

Anderson, on the other hand, will look to capture gold after coming up short against Nemkov in the light heavyweight Grand Prix in his previous attempt.