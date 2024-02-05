PFL announces upcoming Bellator Champions Series event in Belfast, Cris Cyborg surprisingly missing from card

Following its acquisition of Bellator, the PFL clearly has big plans for 2024, and the newly acquired Bellator roster. They have expressed an interest in running both brands in the past, i.e. the PFL and Bellator, independently, rather than merging the two into one entity.

Earlier, the PFL announced their champions vs. champions card, in which a number of notable champions from both rosters would compete against each other.

Following the announcement of the PFL vs. Bellator champions vs. champions card, the PFL has now announced Bellator 302, which will take place in Belfast, Ireland on March 22.

The news was shared by Bellator's official X (formerly Twitter) account in a tweet that read:

"𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓 OFFICIAL: Your #Bellator302 Main and Co-Main Event are set It all starts on 𝟯.𝟮𝟮.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰."

The tweet also included announcements of the main and co-main events. In the main event, former UFC fighter Corey Anderson will take on Karl Moore for the vacant light heavyweight title.

In the co-main, Belfast native Leah McCourt will take on Sinead Kavanagh in a women's featherweight contest. In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, Cris Cyborg will not feature on the card.

Check out the announcement here:

Prior to announcing the event, the page also announced Bellator's plans for 2024, officially launching the Bellator Champions Series, which promises '8 global events' with 'title fights on every card'. As a result, Bellator 302 will kick off the Champions Series for 2024.

PFL vs. Bellator Champions Event - What does the final card look like?

The PFL vs. Bellator card will play out on Saturday, Feb. 24, with the card featuring a total of twelve fights. A number of notable fighters are set to compete on the card, with four title fights set to take place.

The main event will be a heavyweight clash between champions Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader. In the co-main event, Johny Eblen will take on Impa Kasanganay. The remaining title fights will feature a welterweight clash between Magomed Magomedkerimov and Jason Jackson and a featherweight encounter between Jesus Pinedo and Patricio Pitbull.

The card also features other big names, including Vadim Nemkov, who will make his heavyweight debut against Bruno Capelozza. Former UFC stars Thiago Santos and Yoel Romero will face each other at the event as well.

The prelims section of the card aims to promote fresh talent and will feature a number of fighters, including Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali.

All in all, the PFL vs. Bellator card promises to be a must-watch event for MMA fans.

Check out the whole card here:

