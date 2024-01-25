PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs: Here's all you need to know about the upcoming 'PFL vs. Bellator: Champs' event

A major MMA event in the form of PFL vs. Bellator: Champs is all set to take place in February. The event is being co-promoted by the two MMA promotions and will take place on February 24 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As the name suggests, the event will feature several champion vs. champion fights between the two fight organizations. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Ryan Bader and Renan Ferreira.

Ferreira is undefeated in his last four fights and has scored three knockout victories in a row. Bader, on the other hand, is riding a three-fight win streak and is coming off a first-round TKO win against MMA legend Fedor Emilianenko. So, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious between the two heavyweights on Feb. 24.

The co-main event of PFL vs. Bellator: Champs will feature an exciting middleweight clash between Impa Kasanganay and Johnny Eblen. Kasanganay is currently on a six-fight win streak. Eblen, on the other hand, is undefeated in his professional career and has an impeccable record of 14-0. It remains to be seen whether 'The Human Cheat Code' will continue his undefeated run or suffer the first loss of his MMA career.

Apart from that, several prominent names like Thiago Santos, Yoel Romero, Patricio Freire, A.J. McKee, Ray Cooper III, Jason Jackson, Vadim, Nemkov, Aaron Pico, Claressa Shields will also compete on the highly anticipated fight card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The full fight card for PFL vs. Bellator: Champs

Below is a list of all the fights scheduled to take place on the PFL vs. Bellator: Champs event on Feb. 24.

Main Card

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader - heavyweight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen - middleweight

Jesus Pinedo vs. Patrício Freire - featherweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson - catchweight (182 pounds)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov - heavyweight

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero - light heavyweight

Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee - lightweight

Preliminary Card

Aaron Pico vs. Gabriel Alves Braga - featherweight

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio - lightweight

Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis - lightweight

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao - featherweight

Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira - flyweight