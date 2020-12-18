[Exclusive] Stephen Thompson open to a rematch against Jorge Masvidal: "That would be epic, NMF vs. BMF"

Stephen Thompson is widely regarded as the nicest fighter in the world of combat sports. Wonderboy was also awarded a customized NMF Title by ESPN's Ariel Helwani, opposing the inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.

While Stephen Thompson already has a win over Gamebred from UFC 217, the former UFC welterweight title challenger would be down for a rematch. And on this occasion, Wonderboy is open to the idea of NMF vs. BMF, as well.

Stephen Thompson open to the idea of NMF vs. BMF

During the UFC Vegas 17 virtual media day, Sportskeeda had the pleasure of catching up with Stephen Thompson. Despite Wonderboy's focus being on his upcoming main event clash against Geoff Neal, the reigning NMF champion would gladly face the BMF champion.

"I know he had mentioned fighting me if he would win the title from Usman. He said he would like to run it back with me, so I know my name is still up there with him. I would love to fight him again, he's ranked higher than me, he's given me inspiration because I beat him at UFC 217 and now he's ranked higher. Super popular, which is awesome. But I think that would be cool, that would be epic. NMF vs. BMF and you don't have to be like a trash talker to be the BMF, right? You just gotta be a bad dude in the cage, that's how I look at it."

Three years ago, Stephen Thompson had defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision. However, since that fight, Gamebred has tuned up to his very best inside the octagon, winning the BMF Title along the way. Masvidal would go on to unsuccessfully challenge for the UFC welterweight championship. However, he remains as one of the top 170-pounders in the game.

Stephen Thompson's return to Octagon action

Stephen Thompson will be returning to the octagon this weekend for the first time since UFC 244. Coincidentally, UFC 244 was also the same PPV in which Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz to win the BMF Title.

Wonderboy will aim to get his hand raised once again, in what will be the final UFC PPV of 2020 between him and Geoff Neal.