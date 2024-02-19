Exclusive: Stipe Miocic or Tom Aspinall? UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik makes a pick for Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is keen on making his first title defense against consensus heavyweight great Stipe Miocic. However, Jones must contend with the interim champion Tom Aspinall's claim to the title and constant call-outs.

Fellow UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik delved into the debate in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. The No.12-ranked contender told James Lynch that Jones' perspective was not to blame and that the matchup between Miocic and Jones would make for an intriguing watch.

Rozenstruik said:

“I definitely think it makes sense for Jon [Jones]. Definitely what he did the sport so many years. And then Stipe [Miocic] as the legend, it will be the most interesting fight for Jon and maybe also Stipe to face each other. That makes sense so I understand Jon’s perspective.”

Jones and Miocic were scheduled to headline UFC 295 in a heavyweight title bout, but a pectoral injury forced Jones to withdraw from the main event. They were replaced by an interim title bout between top contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, which Aspinall won via an emphatic first-round knockout.

Check out Jairzinho Rozenstruik's full comments on Jon Jones' matchups on Sportskeeda MMA Originals (8:00):

Jon Jones reveals he turned down UFC 300 bout

Jon Jones would have been a popular pick amongst fans for the upcoming blockbuster UFC 300 card's headliner.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Jones revealed that he did receive a call from UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell for a status update and to check whether he would be willing to feature in the main event of the historic pay-per-view.

However, Jones refused due to the uncertainty surrounding his injury and his doubts about whether he will be prepared. He said:

“I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC, he said, ‘Jon, I know it’s only nine weeks away, but if there’s any chance you’re feeling up to it, it would be awesome news for the community that you’re coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever. And, as honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don’t think I’ll be ready. I just don’t. So, I’m getting up there in age, and I only have a few more events left, and I want to give those events my all and make sure that I come back 100 percent.”

UFC 300 will now be headlined by light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former champ Jamahal Hill.

Check out Jon Jones' full comments below on Submission Radio:

