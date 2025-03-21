Exclusive: UFC lightweight says Ilia Topuria beats all but Islam Makhachev at 155 pounds but hopes 'El Matador' can replace the "old guard"

Chase Hooper recently shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria moving up to lightweight and got honest about the Georgian-Spanish fighter's chances against the juggernauts of the 155-pound division. Hooper also weighed in and shared his prediction for a potential fight between Topuria and Islam Makhachev.

Earlier this year, Dana White announced that Topuria would be moving to lightweight and would be vacating the featherweight title, with Alexander Volkanovski going up against Diego Lopes for the vacant 145-pound championship at UFC 314.

It was later revealed that Topuria struggled with cutting weight and was happy with the resume he built at featherweight, setting sights on the 155-pound division next. Given that he's coming off dominant knockout wins over Max Holloway and Volkanovski, many believe he's next in line to face Makhachev.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Hooper shared his thoughts on a Makhachev-Topuria fight and previewed his chances at lightweight. He said:

"I always thought of Ilia as a jiu-jitsu guy... Yeah, I think he'll do well with pretty much everybody but Islam. I don't know if anybody's going to be able to beat Islam here. I hope so, I want to see some new blood at the top, and I wouldn't mind it being Topuria."

Hooper then commented on the lightweight title picture and made the case for Topuria to be considered for a title shot, saying:

"Yeah, it's the weird thing, it's stagnated at the top of the division. Islam's started to kinda run through some of these guys again. It doesn't make sense for him to fight [Charles] Oliveira again. It's hard because the old guard guys are just keeping all the younger guys out... What's a better resume than finishing both Volkanovski and Max Holloway?"

Catch Chase Hooper's comments below (10:34):

Chael Sonnen discusses potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria lightweight title fight

Chael Sonnen isn't a fan of the idea of Ilia Topuria getting a direct title shot against Islam Makhachev. The UFC icon recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight and explained why it was unfair to the UFC lightweight king.

In an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Sonnen told Daniel Cormier why offering Topuria a direct title shot was insulting to Makhachev and said:

"My first sense is that’s fake news, and it’s a real insult to Islam... I don’t believe it to be any more than a rumor. I also think it’s a little bit insulting to be the one to have to ask Islam, ‘Will you fight a ’45 pounder' considering that would make the third ’45 pounder that Islam was forced to face." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full episode below:

