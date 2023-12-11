Exclusive: "We have the power to knock each other out" - Former UFC champion names toughest division in the promotion

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis recently caught up with Sportskeeda MMA for an exclusive interview, during which he went in-depth on a number of topics.

Speaking to Giancarlo Aulino, 'Showtime' opened up on topics ranging from his infamous Showtime kick to Tony Ferguson's decision to train with David Goggins.

Pettis was also asked what he thought the deepest division in the UFC is, to which he replied:

"I still think lightweight, if you look at how many lightweights are on the roster and how deep that top 10 is. It's just the average weight of a man, bro, they're just more men that weigh or can make 155 pounds. Welterweight is a 15-pound jump, middleweight is another 15-pound jump. Featherweight is, you know, smaller guys, and they still have that crazy pop, but at lightweight we can knock each other out, we have the power to knock each other out but we still have the cardio to go crazy. So I would say probably lightweight is definitely the hardest division."

Check out Anthony Pettis's comments here (8:31):

Anthony Pettis gives his thoughts on Tony Ferguson-Paddy Pimblett matchup at UFC 296

During the interview, Anthony Pettis was asked about his fight with Tony Ferguson and what his thoughts are on Ferguson's upcoming bout against Paddy Pimblett, scheduled for UFC 296 on December 16.

Speaking on the fight, Pettis said:

"Hopefully he [Ferguson] can bounce back... Another one of my teammates, Jared Gordon, he fought Paddy Pimblett. He kinda exposed him and showed where his level is really at. So, I think Tony should, he should have some success in this fight. I mean, it's just MMA is crazy, man, anything can happen."

Ferguson previously faced Anthony Pettis as the two co-headlined UFC 229, one of the biggest cards in UFC history. The event saw Khabib Nurmagomedov face and defeat Conor McGregor in the main event.

Pettis came up short that night and was defeated via TKO after he could not continue due to a broken hand. Ferguson is currently on a six-fight losing skid and will be hoping to avoid making it seven losses in a row come fight night this Saturday.