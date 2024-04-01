Exclusive: Yan Xiaonan previews much-awaited "Chinese derby" title fight with Zhang Weili at UFC 300

Two-time UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title on the historic UFC 300 card against her compatriot Yan Xiaonan.

The title fight will serve as the co-main event of the landmark numbered pay-per-view for the UFC and was recently previewed by Xiaonan in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch.

She assessed her opponent's all-round fighting style compared to her own striking-heavy approach, saying:

"Yeah, apparently Weili Zhang is very well-rounded. She has very good wrestling, striking, [and] jiu-jitsu and she combined them pretty well. For me, I'm more of a striker."

'Fury' also elaborated on her preparation and named all her trainers at her gym, Team Alpha Male. Team Alpha Male, founded and headed by former bantamweight challenger Urijah Faber, has produced three UFC champions to date. A victory for Xiaonan would mark the fourth belt to return to the gym:

"I have so many people helping me out like for my training partners, I have Alex, Bobo, and my teammate back in China. He came all the way here to support me and my coaches like Urijah Faber and Danis, Marcus and Boba. Like I feel like in Team Alpha Male, cause this is a big fight, everyone's helping me out and everyone's been so helpful."

Check out her full comments below in the exclusive interview on Sportskeeda MMA's YouTube channel (3:00):

Yan Xiaonan christens her upcoming title fight against Zhang Weili as the "Chinese derby"

Yan Xiaonan and Zhang Weili's title showdown in the co-main event of UFC 300 will mark the first time in UFC history that two Chinese-born fighters will face off for a championship.

In light of the milestone, Xiaonan discussed the excitement among fans back home in China and named their fight the "Chinese Derby" She told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I know that the Chinese UFC fans, they are so excited about this. There finally be some like two Chinese people fighting against each other and challenging each other for the belt. And finally you have the Chinese derby." [2:06]

Xiaonan also dedicated a post on her Instagram account to Weili and included hashtags about their shared nationality and pictures of them both with the flag of the People's Republic of China.

Xiaonan also mentioned that her parents, who currently reside in the United States, will be present on fight night.

Poll : Who's your pick for the 'Chinese Derby' showdown at UFC 300? Yan Xiaonan Zhang Weili 0 votes View Discussion