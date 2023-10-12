(Exclusive) "You'd see a mockery" - MMA legend Dan Severn talks how "heel" Conor McGregor would fit in WWE after the TKO merger 

MMA legend Dan Severn recently opened up about the prospect of Conor McGregor fitting into the WWE someday and outlined how the UFC's merger with the pro-wrestling promotion under the TKO banner could make it happen.

It's no secret that 'The Notorious' is the biggest superstar ever to grace the UFC octagon. With his incredible striking abilities, larger-than-life persona, and unparalleled gift of the gab, it didn't take long for McGregor to become a household name after his promotional debut in February 2013.

Known for weaponizing his trash-talking skills to get in his opponents' heads, McGregor notably played the "heel" for most of his career. Given his impressive aptitude for using his personality and brashness to promote fights, many have wondered how the Irishman would fare in the WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Dan Severn weighed in on McGregor's chances in the wrestling promotion. The UFC legend cited the Irishman's mastery at playing the "heel" as the key to his success in the WWE and explained how the TKO merger could help. He said:

"Conor McGregor was probably the biggest and best "heel" in the industry... With this recent merger, you're going to see more UFC people being able to prolong their careers in the professional wrestling world... If McGregor was this "heel" character in the UFC, why can't he do that in the WWE?... You'd see a mockery of Vince [McMahon] doing his [Billy Strut] and Conor McGregor doing his."

Daniel Cormier on Conor McGregor potentially headlining UFC 300

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the possibility of Conor McGregor potentially headlining the UFC's milestone 300th event. He questioned whether it made sense for the Irishman to face Michael Chandler in a non-title bout at UFC 300.

With McGregor back in the USADA testing pool, he will be eligible to compete after six months of mandatory testing. This means the Irishman could be ready to feature at UFC 300 in April 2024.

Given McGregor's unmatched star power, many believe that 'The Notorious' could make his long-awaited comeback at the milestone event. However, Daniel Cormier has his doubts. On a recent episode of the DC & RC show, the former two-division champion explained why it didn't make sense to him. He said:

"People in the general public are so excited about Conor McGregor coming back, and I got to be honest with you: I feel like a lot of the hardcore fans are a little fed up with it... Because generally, when you do a UFC 300, 100, or 200, there are a number of title fights on that card. Does Conor McGregor top all those title fights and headlines?" [h/t mmajunkie.usatoday.com]

