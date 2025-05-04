"Excuses", "The atmosphere was dead to be honest" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia downplays Times Square setting after being outclassed by Rolando Romero

Combat sport fans worldwide have taken notice of Ryan Garcia's disparaging remarks about Times Square following his defeat against Rolando Romero. While many chastised Garcia for attempting to put the blame on the venue, others agreed with him.

Gracia returned to action after a suspension of one year and took on Romero for the WBA welterweight title this past Friday. The two headlined Ring Magazine's FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves boxing event in Times Square, New York.

Despite being the favorite, Garcia was unable to inflict any significant damage, meanwhile, Romero dominated the fight, dropping 'King Ry' in the second round with a left hook. After 12 rounds of action, 'Rolly' was declared winner via unanimous decision.

During the post-fight press conference, Garcia opened up about his second professional loss and blamed it on dull environment, saying:

''Even in start of the fight, it just didn't feel, like my feet were under me, like I hadn't anything...It felt like a sparring match and it felt like it just didn't feel authentic to me. But you know, no excuses. Didn't feel there at all''

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below (via Happy Punch's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Excuses, excuses''

Another one stated:

''The atmosphere was dead to be honest''

Other fans wrote:

''Maybe if he hadn’t taken any performance enhancers, it would’ve felt more authentic''

''Idk…. They unban him on Easter… only to fight less than 1month…? Sounds Eggy to me! No where near enough time to train… and he wasn’t trained the whole time he was banned! Remember the first half he was TROLLING THE WORLD! Ryan Garcia Vs Rollie''

Check out more reactions below:

Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Ryan Garcia's defeat against Rolando Romero

Ryan Garcia put on a disappointing performance against Rolando Romero and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Following his loss, Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya spoke to YSM Sports Media and expressed his confidence in the 26-year-old's return, saying:

''A little gun shy, that year off. All that power from Rolly. But he’ll go back to the drawing board and he’ll live to see another day. It’s not devastating at all. At all. He knows he’s way better than that. He knows what he has to do.”

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (0:14):

