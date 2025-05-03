Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero: Full video highlights

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero headlined the much-hyped Fatal Fury: City of Wolves fight card on Friday night at the iconic Times Square in Manhattan, New York City. The 12-round bout saw Romero emerge victorious, capturing the WBA welterweight title in the process.

'Rolly' delivered a commanding performance from the opening bell, dictating the tempo throughout to secure the win. It marked his second consecutive victory since being stopped by Isaac Cruz in March 2024.

Here are some of the pivotal moments that highlighted the Garcia vs. Romero showdown.

Check out Ryan Garcia heading into a building near Times Square before the matchup:

Check out Rolando Romero making his ring walk after arriving in a custom-made car:

Check out Ryan Garcia making his way ringside in a Batmobile:

The opening round was light on action, but Garcia still showcased his jab, effortlessly utilizing his renowned hand speed. The highlight of the bout came in the second round, when Romero landed a thunderous left hook square on Garcia’s chin, dropping him to the canvas.

The rest of the matchup, leading up to the final bell, saw 'Rolly' firmly asserting his authority, controlling the flow of the fight and outclassing his opponent with superior skill.

The fight ultimately turned into a calculated battle, with Romero methodically controlling the tempo and neutralizing exchanges to throw Garcia off his rhythm.

His control was clear, as all three judges scored the bout in his favor—115–112, 115–112, and 118–109.

