Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero: Live round-by-round updates

Boxing takes over Times Square this Friday night as Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez light up the heart of New York in three separate bouts that could reshape the boxing landscape. Garcia will take on Rolly Romero with the goal of recapturing lost ground.
Garcia steps back into the spotlight, aiming to silence doubters and reclaim momentum against the ever-dangerous Romero. He is fighting for redemption after his no-contest ruling against Haney.
The backlash has been loud, and now he needs a statement win to stay relevant in the super lightweight mix. Romero, never one to back down from a firefight or a verbal duel, sees this as his moment to crash the party. He’s explosive, and coming off a unanimous decision win over Manuel Jaimes in September 2024. He holds a 16-2 professional boxing record with significant wins against Isaac Cruz and Anthony Yigit.
Catch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero live on Friday, May 2nd, from Times Square, New York. Main event ringwalks expected around 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on DAZN PPV.
Round 1