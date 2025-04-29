Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero showdown is scheduled for Friday, May 2, at the world-famous Times Square in Manhattan, New York City. This 12-round fight will determine the next holder of the WBA welterweight championship.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Garcia is poised to make his comeback to the ring after the contentious showdown with Devin Haney in April 2024. 'KingRy' initially claimed a significant decision victory, only for the outcome to be reversed to a no-contest when the former interim WBC lightweight champion tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance ostarine.

Meanwhile, Romero last stepped into the ring in September, where he secured a unanimous decision win over Manuel Jaimes. However, 'Rolly' finds himself at a crossroads in his career, having fallen short in two of his last four bouts, first to Gervonta Davis and then to Isaac Cruz, with both losses coming via TKO.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero: How much are both boxers reportedly going to earn?

As the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero clash approaches, boxing fans are eager to learn what Garcia and Romero will earn. While official figures remain undisclosed, informed estimates can be drawn from their previous paydays and contract histories.

'KingRy' is widely regarded as the more accomplished fighter compared to Romero, making it highly probable that he will secure another substantial payday in his career.

Ad

For his bout against Devin Haney, Garcia claimed that he banked approximately $50 million in total, with the bulk of that sum coming from his fight purse and various endorsement deals he secured ahead of the event. The impressive total also included a daring $2 million wager he placed on himself, ultimately netting him around $12 million from the bet.

During his appearance on Ring Champs with Ak & Barak last month, 'KingRy' disclosed that he is poised to earn approximately $20 million for his fight with Romero.

Ad

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below (37:20):

Ad

Meanwhile, 'Rolly' is expected to secure the biggest payday of his career to date by stepping into the ring with Garcia. According to Boxing News 24, the former WBA super lightweight champion previously earned his highest purse, estimated to be between $850,000 and $950,000, for his March 2024 bout against Isaac Cruz.

According to a report from The Sportster, 'KingRy' had previously offered Romero a lucrative $5 million deal to face him in 2024, though the fight failed to come together at the time. Given that context, it's estimated that 'Rolly' will now earn somewhere in the range of $5 to $5.5 million for their upcoming showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.