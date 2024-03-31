"I think Deen beats him" - Ryan Garcia mocks Rolando Romero after staggering loss, calls out Isaac Cruz for a fight

Ryan Garcia just gave his verdict on the 'Rolly' Romero vs. 'Pitbull' fight, which saw Isaac Cruz emerge victorious with an eighth-round TKO in a dominant performance. Cruz wobbled 'Rolly' several times throughout the bout, most notably in rounds one and seven.

Check out the Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz finish:

Expand Tweet

Garcia took to X to taunt Romero over the loss, claiming he is better off boxing influencers. It was a damning assessment of 'Rolly' as a fighter, given that he is the former WBA super lightweight champion.

Garcia wrote:

"Remember when Rollies thought he pulled a fast one on me by choosing to fight Pitbull the last second and then proceeded to get knocked out by a 125 pounder. Main to the co to the KO. In all seriousness Rolly needs to do influencer boxing and I'm not kidding I think Deen beats him."

Expand Tweet

After adding salt to the wound by claiming that controversial YouTuber, Deen the Great, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, would beat 'Rolly,' 'KingRy' then set his sights on Cruz, challenging him to a fight.

He wrote:

"In the end I respect Pitbull. He's a small fighter able to KO bigger fighters. A fight would be great!!! Let's do it one day. I'm focused on the task ahead but that would be fun."

Expand Tweet

For now, 'KingRy' must take on unbeaten pound-for-pound boxing great, Devin Haney come April 20 for the latter's WBC super lightweight strap.

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero have an opponent in common

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero have more similarities than either man would like to admit. Both are powerful punchers with technical deficiencies, who were once undefeated trash-talkers. Furthermore, they were handed their first-ever professional boxing loss by Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, who stopped them both.

Check out Gervonta Davis stopping Ryan Garcia:

Expand Tweet

The only difference is that, thus far, Garcia's only notable career achievement at the highest level is holding the WBC interim lightweight title, while Romero was previously the WBA super lightweight champion.