Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero: Full card results

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 03, 2025 04:36 GMT
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero headlined an event on May 2 at Times Square.
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero headlined a boxing event on May 2 at Times Square. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

The highly anticipated Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero clash headlined a stacked fight card titled Fatal Fury: City of Wolves on Friday night at the iconic Times Square in Manhattan, New York City. The landmark event featured some of the sport's biggest stars, yet ultimately fell short of delivering the expected excitement.

Here’s a complete recap of some of the action, along with the full list of results.

In the main event, Romero shocked the boxing world with a commanding performance to score a major upset over 'KingRy', capturing the WBA welterweight title via unanimous decision. From the opening bell, Romero asserted control, displaying his superiority as he dictated the tempo and outboxed his opponent. He made an early statement by dropping Garcia in the second round, a moment that firmly shifted the momentum in his favor.

Romero continued to frustrate Garcia with sharp power shots and calculated pacing that disrupted his rhythm.

In the co-main event, Devin Haney claimed a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez in a bout that was largely uneventful. From the start, 'The Dream' appeared cautious, unwilling to engage with Ramirez, who reciprocated with a similarly passive approach.

The matchup continued in this manner, with both boxers barely exchanging punches, nearly setting a record for the fewest strikes thrown in a 12-round contest across any weight class. Ultimately, Haney did enough to outpoint 'The Jaguar' in each round.

In the featured bout, Teofimo Lopez dominated Arnold Barboza Jr., securing a unanimous decision victory to retain his WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles. 'The Takeover' displayed superior skill, consistently outpacing Barboza Jr. with technical punches while effortlessly avoiding his opponent’s attacks with agile movement.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero results

Main event

Rolando Romero def. Ryan Garcia by unanimous decision (115-112, 115-112, 118-109)

Undercard

Devin Haney def. Jose Carlos Ramirez by unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 118-110)

Teofimo Lopez def. Arnold Barboza by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110)

Reito Tsutsumi def. Levale Whittington by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 58-56)

FDNY's James Gennari def. NYPD's Joel Allen by unanimous decision

Pranav Pandey

With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.

His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.

Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.

Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.

Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections.

