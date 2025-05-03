Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero: Full card results

The highly anticipated Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero clash headlined a stacked fight card titled Fatal Fury: City of Wolves on Friday night at the iconic Times Square in Manhattan, New York City. The landmark event featured some of the sport's biggest stars, yet ultimately fell short of delivering the expected excitement.
Here’s a complete recap of some of the action, along with the full list of results.
In the main event, Romero shocked the boxing world with a commanding performance to score a major upset over 'KingRy', capturing the WBA welterweight title via unanimous decision. From the opening bell, Romero asserted control, displaying his superiority as he dictated the tempo and outboxed his opponent. He made an early statement by dropping Garcia in the second round, a moment that firmly shifted the momentum in his favor.
Romero continued to frustrate Garcia with sharp power shots and calculated pacing that disrupted his rhythm.
In the co-main event, Devin Haney claimed a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez in a bout that was largely uneventful. From the start, 'The Dream' appeared cautious, unwilling to engage with Ramirez, who reciprocated with a similarly passive approach.
The matchup continued in this manner, with both boxers barely exchanging punches, nearly setting a record for the fewest strikes thrown in a 12-round contest across any weight class. Ultimately, Haney did enough to outpoint 'The Jaguar' in each round.
In the featured bout, Teofimo Lopez dominated Arnold Barboza Jr., securing a unanimous decision victory to retain his WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles. 'The Takeover' displayed superior skill, consistently outpacing Barboza Jr. with technical punches while effortlessly avoiding his opponent’s attacks with agile movement.
Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero results
Main event
Rolando Romero def. Ryan Garcia by unanimous decision (115-112, 115-112, 118-109)
Undercard
Devin Haney def. Jose Carlos Ramirez by unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 118-110)
Teofimo Lopez def. Arnold Barboza by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110)
Reito Tsutsumi def. Levale Whittington by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 58-56)
FDNY's James Gennari def. NYPD's Joel Allen by unanimous decision