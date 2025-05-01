Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.: Live round-by-round updates

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles this Friday against Arnold Barboza Jr. in New York.
Lopez holds a 21-1 record with 13 knockouts and has gone 5-0 since his lone loss to George Kambosos Jr. He has defeated Josh Taylor, Jamaine Ortiz, and Steve Claggett by unanimous decisions in his last three outings. He holds a 61.9% knockout ratio and holds a reputation as a pure technician inside the ring.
Barboza enters the fight with a perfect 32-0 record. His knockout percentage sits at 34.4%. Over the last 15 months, Barboza has beaten Jack Catterall, Jose Ramirez, and Jose Pedraza by decision.
Lopez is 4-1 in world title fights and 6-1 in bouts scheduled for 12 rounds. Barboza has never fought in a scheduled 12-round championship fight until winning the WBO interim title in February. Lopez, meanwhile, has fought in six title fights in the last five years.
In terms of size, Barboza stands 5’9” with a 72” reach. Lopez is 5’8” with a 68.5” reach. Lopez has the edge in terms of experience, power, and opposition level. Meanwhile, output, reach, and momentum lean toward Barboza.
Catch Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. live on Friday, May 2nd, from Times Square, New York. Main event ringwalks expected around 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on DAZN PPV.
