Joe Rogan and Elon Musk recently weighed in on what the future of the human race may look like, especially if the development of AI continues at its current rate.

Ad

On episode #2281 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) last week, the UFC commentator welcomed Musk back to the show. The pair spoke for over three hours as they covered a host of topics, including AI and how it may continue to impact the future.

Whilst chatting, Rogan posed a question to Musk about AI and asked whether or not it could eventually be used to help solve some of the biggest problems humans are still faced with today. He said:

Ad

Trending

"If harnessed correctly, could that [AI] solve some of these problems like the heat shield problems? The technical problems or some material science problems that maybe we're still grappling with? Is there potential for a net benefit?"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Elon Musk responded:

"Yeah there is actually...I think the probability of the [good] outcome is 80% likely...Only 20% chance of annihilation...I think it's [the future of AI] either going to be super awesome or super bad...If there's a super oppressive woke nanny AI that's omnipotent, that would be a miserable outcome. It just executes you if you misgender someone. That's one of the possible outcomes so we don't want to have that one."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's comments below (2:18:50):

Ad

Joe Rogan puts mainstream media on blast with reality check

Joe Rogan recently opted to call out mainstream media, believing it's become tiresome how most news and media outlets typically all follow the some trail.

Speaking in the same episode of his podcast with Elon Musk, the pair, who have a history of speaking out, took aim at the mainstream media of today.

Ad

According to Rogan, it's become obvious which outlets can be trusted, as they'll be the ones who aren't following very specific talking points like the rest. He explained:

“What's fascinating to me is how much the mainstream media is in line with very specific talking points. You essentially have Fox News on television—it's like the only one pointing out the ridiculous fraud and waste. I know you saw the Jeff Bezos thing in The Washington Post—they're going to stop all the wacky editorials and limit that stuff to wealth and personal freedom or something along those lines...People just don’t want to hear all this sh*t from these people anymore. It’s almost like you’re caught in an outdated version of the virus, and everybody else already has the immunity to that virus. You need a new mind virus."

Ad

CJoe Rogan's comments below (39:53):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.