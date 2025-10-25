  • home icon
  Ezra Taylor vs. Steed Woodall: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Oct 25, 2025 08:08 GMT
Ezra Taylor (left) vs. Steed Woodall (right) takes place this evening

The Ezra Taylor vs. Steed Woodall round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming light heavyweight fight set for 10, three-minute, rounds on Queensberry Promotions' Oct. 25 card.

Taylor enters the ring at 12-0, with 8 stoppages. Unfortunately for him, the matchup marks a deflating turn of events. He was originally scheduled to challenge Lewis Edmondson for the British and Commonwealth light heavyweight title, but the fight was axed after Edmondson withdrew due to a hip injury.

On just six days notice, Woodall stepped in to face Taylor, the reigning WBA Continental Gold light heavyweight champion. Woodall is 20-3-1, with 12 stoppages, but underprepared. So, it comes as no surprise that the oddsmakers on DraftKings Sportsbook do not favor him to win.

Taylor is a large -800 favorite, while Woodall himself is a +500 underdog. The card starts at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Taylor vs. Woodall fight is expected to start at around 3:30 PM E.T. / 12:30 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming light heavyweight fight.

Ezra Taylor vs. Steed Woodall

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

