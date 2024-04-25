"F*ck you guys who think I can't fight" - When Ebanie Bridges hit back at critics doubting her fighting skills

Professional boxer and OnlyF*ns model Ebanie Bridges has proven her skills inside the boxing ring. With over 40 professional and amateur boxing fights on her record, Bridges is a seasoned competitor.

However, the 37-year-old seems to believe that her image as an OnlyF*ns model has led a section of boxing fans to question her boxing credentials. In March 2022, Bridges defeated Argentina's Maria Cecilia Roman via unanimous decision to win the IBF women's bantamweight title.

Bridges, who appeared to be fed up with these fans that underestimated her boxing skills, hit back with a furious reply:

"Firstly, can I just say, can I f***ing fight or what? F*** you guys who think I can't fight, because I can f***ing fight. I can box, I can fight and I can look hot on the scales." [H/T abc.net.au]

Bridges' "look hot on the scales" comment refers to her wearing revealing and unique outfits for the weigh-ins before her fights, which has become an integral part of her public appearances over the years.

The Australian boxer quickly rose through the ranks and became a world champion in her ninth professional boxing match. The fight against Roman was her second shot at the title.

Bridges' first opportunity ended in a unanimous decision loss to Shannon Courtenay when they fought for the vacant WBA women's bantamweight title in April 2021.

When Ebanie Bridges accepted her defeat with the grace of a true fighter

Ebanie Bridges successfully defended the IBF women's bantamweight title against Shannon O'Connell in December 2022. She was expected to take on Avril Mathie in December 2023 to attempt the second defense of the title. However, Mathie was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

As a result, Bridges fought late replacement opponent Miyo Yoshida at the same event but lost the fight via unanimous decision. Following the loss, Bridges took to X (formerly Twitter) and accepted her defeat while promising to come back stronger. She wrote:

"Absolutely gutted, it wasn't my night. Big congrats to my opponent @MiyoBluedog. She was the better fighter tonight. Beautiful and humble, single mother. Seeing how much that win meant to her and her daughter did give me some warmth inside. A loss doesn't define me. I have no quit, it's all learning and I'll be back better and stronger. Thank you everyone who supports me. I love you all."

