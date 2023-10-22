Conor McGregor gives three-word reaction to Ebanie Bridges announcing next fight against Miss Swimsuit winner 

Conor McGregor praises IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges as she announced the date of her next fight. Bridges will attempt the second defense of her title against fellow Australian boxer Avril Mathie.

Ebanie Bridges made the announcement through a post on her ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle. Conor McGregor replied to the post and wrote:

“Ebanie Bridges, one of a kind!”

The Australian boxing champion acknowledged the Irishman’s message and replied:

“appreciate you”

Read the social media interaction below:

Ebanie Bridges captured the IBF bantamweight belt from the dominant Maria Cecilia Roman in March 2022. She is coming off an absolutely dominant win over Shannon O’Connell in her first title defense that took place in December 2022. The champion had to take time off to recover from a hand injury she reportedly suffered before the fight.

Her opponent, Avril Mathie, is known for making the weigh-ins memorable by wearing bikinis. She is a former fitness model who won the 2014 Miss Swimsuit contest. Ironically, Mathie is coming off a loss in her last fight against Ramli Ali, where she challenged for the IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title.

The fight will take place on the undercard of the Devin Haney-Regis Prograis fight card scheduled for December 9, 2023. The bout has already been labeled as the ‘sexiest fight ever’ given both participants’ reputation for wearing attractive clothes for weigh-ins.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has been gearing up for his own UFC comeback in early to mid-2024. ‘The Notorious’ had been on the sidelines since suffering a brutal leg break during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.