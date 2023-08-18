Boxer and OF star Ebanie Bridges hops on the Dillon Danis train amid bizarre promotion against Logan Paul

Australian female boxer and OnlyF*ns model Ebanie Bridges jumped on the bandwagon of Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's beef. Bridges took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her support for Danis.

"[email protected] is a f**ken savage and I’m here for it"

Check out her post on X:

Expand Tweet

Danis is poised to square off against Logan Paul in England inside the squared circle on the Tommy Fury vs. KSI card on October 14 in Manchester. Until their showdown, the build-up to the fight is keeping fight enthusiasts glued to their ongoing feud.

Danis took an unusual route in his fight promotion by bringing in the personal life of his rival, Logan Paul. While the combat sports business isn't immune to trash talk and spats between fighters, the involvement of families and the personal lives of competitors is rare.

Danis went berserk by posting inappropriate memes of Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Adgal, exhibiting her past relationships. Some fighters came out in support of Danis, with Ebanie Bridges being one of them. She fully backed him for his relentless trolling of Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis also indicated that Logan Paul had explored legal avenues to restrain him from posting such personal stuff on social media. Paul, however, has so far maintained silence on the issue.

Ebanie Bridges comes down heavily on critics after Conor McGregor photos

Ebanie Bridges hit out at her critics, who trolled her for pulling off a stunt with Conor McGregor. The IBF bantamweight world champion, OnlyF*ns star, and UFC superstar McGregor raised eyebrows with their dramatic entry at the Anthony Joshua fight. Ebanie Bridges then became a target of online trolling after she promoted the Irishman's liquor company, Forged Irish Stout. Unfazed by everything thrown at her in the virtual world, she posted more pictures of her and McGregor together while giving a "shoutout" to her haters.

"Shoutout to everyone talking about me and @TheNotoriousMMA & @ForgedStout. Especially the haters cos u guys r talking the loudest. Appreciate u promoting us & the @ForgedStout. Absolute legends. ILY. A couple more pics for u."

Check out her post on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet