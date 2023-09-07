"F**k PFL and f**k u" - Nate Diaz reminds Jake Paul of MMA moment from their fight, refuses to budge from demands for cage-fight

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul locked horns in a boxing match early last month, with the bout transpiring in a largely expected manner. 'The Problem Child' dominated most of the fight en route to a unanimous decision win. In the aftermath of the bout, Paul called for an MMA fight between him and Diaz.

He did so in a bid to offer Diaz a chance to even the score between the two of them by stepping into his opponent's world. As Jake Paul is signed to the PFL, he requested that the bout be held under its promotional banner. Nate Diaz, however, has taken to Twitter to remind his rival about his own demands.

During his post-fight interview after losing to Paul, Diaz claimed that co-promotion with his organization, Real Fight Inc., would be necessary for an MMA fight between him and Paul to take place. He has since reminded 'The Problem Child' of that by claiming that an MMA fight must take place under the Real Fight Inc banner.

He then insulted the PFL and Paul himself, while reminding him of the guillotine choke he had sunk in during their boxing match. Whether his demands are met, though, remains to be seen. Furthermore, Nate Diaz also expressed a desire to box Jake Paul for a second time.

The rematch, according to him, can take place in either MMA or boxing, as he believes Jake Paul to be an easy opponent. However, given his convincing loss to 'The Problem Child,' it is unlikely that a rematch will happen in the squared circle.

Will the trilogy bout between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor happen?

Both Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are in the twilight of their respective careers. Neither man is expected to reach the competitive peak of MMA again, with Diaz nearly 40 years old and McGregor coming off one of the most devastating injuries in combat sports.

However, a fight that many believe must happen is the Diaz-McGregor 3. Conor McGregor recently spoke about his desire to defeat Justin Gaethje for the BMF title and defend it against Diaz in their trilogy.